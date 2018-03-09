Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription

Amazon's Prime Pantry service is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription model from the $6 it currently charges per box, the company told CNBC Friday.

The service delivers non-perishable household goods like beauty and cleaning supplies and shelf-stable food items. It's one of several features Amazon touts as maximizing convenience and speedy shipping.

The company will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually and will allow shoppers to opt out of the new monthly subscription and pay $8 per box.

Amazon has been tweaking its membership model in recent months, raising the price of a monthly Prime membership and offering a discount to Medicaid recipients.