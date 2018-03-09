US Treasury yields rise ahead of US jobs report

    ×

    • Due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, investors are likely to be poring over the nonfarm payrolls for February, to gain an insight into how the U.S. economy is performing.
    • President Donald Trump signed two declarations on Thursday, which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs are expected to take effect in 15 days.

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday, as investors geared up for the latest nonfarm payrolls report.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.879 percent at 5:35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.144 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Markets will be focusing on the jobs report due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Investors are likely to be poring over the nonfarm payrolls report for February, to gain an insight into how the U.S. economy is performing.

    Within the employment situation report, investors will be paying close attention to the nonfarm payrolls, average hourly earnings and the unemployment rate. Aside from this, investors will also be looking to the wholesale trade data, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Aside from jobs data, political developments have kept markets on edge. When it comes to the U.S. administration, two pieces of news are set to stir up market sentiment.

    First off, President Donald Trump signed two declarations on Thursday, which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs are expected to take effect in 15 days and will put a 25 percent charge on steel, and 10 percent on aluminum. Canada and Mexico however are exempt.

    Meanwhile, the U.S. incumbent has accepted an invitation to meet with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un by the month of May.

    Outside the White House, South Korea's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yon said Thursday that the North Korean leader had "expressed eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible."

    On the central banking front, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be attending the Springfield Regional Chamber's annual outlook luncheon in Massachusetts. In New York, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at the Manhattan Institute Shadow Open Market Committee Spring Meeting.

    Overseas, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady on Friday, maintaining an upbeat view on the economy.

    No auctions are due to take place by the U.S. Treasury Friday.

