US Treasury yields rise ahead of US jobs report

Markets will be focusing on the jobs report due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Investors are likely to be poring over the nonfarm payrolls report for February, to gain an insight into how the U.S. economy is performing.

Within the employment situation report, investors will be paying close attention to the nonfarm payrolls, average hourly earnings and the unemployment rate. Aside from this, investors will also be looking to the wholesale trade data, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

Aside from jobs data, political developments have kept markets on edge. When it comes to the U.S. administration, two pieces of news are set to stir up market sentiment.

First off, President Donald Trump signed two declarations on Thursday, which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs are expected to take effect in 15 days and will put a 25 percent charge on steel, and 10 percent on aluminum. Canada and Mexico however are exempt.

Meanwhile, the U.S. incumbent has accepted an invitation to meet with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un by the month of May.

Outside the White House, South Korea's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yon said Thursday that the North Korean leader had "expressed eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible."