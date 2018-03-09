    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I screwed up on Apache and won't stop you from selling

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Apache Corporation: "I screwed up on Apache. I thought that they had more oil and less natural gas. It was my bad. It was a charitable trust pick and I suggest that you do not hold onto the stock either way. There are a lot better ways to be in the oil patch."

    Tellurian Inc.: "They're getting involved in buying more properties. My problem with Tellurian is it is pure spec. As long as you know it's pure spec … then I think you're fine. But it's speculative."

    Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.: "They may have something for [multiple sclerosis], which is therefore fabulous, but I never like to give people false hope. That's all I can say."

    Amarin Corporation PLC: "I used to like this stock. It is a real speculative stock. I mean, I'm talking about a real speculative stock. As long as you're willing to recognize that you can lose what you invested in that one, I'm OK with it."

    Twilio Inc.: "This is a very controversial story because they screwed up a couple of quarters and then they've come back. This is [CEO] Jeff Lawson. I think he's a terrific guy. They lost a customer, they had a customer come back and now their business is booming. So what can I say? I think it's a good situation but they were volatile. But it's good now."

    Dynavax Technologies: "Oh, man. We nailed that when it was much lower. I don't think that I can commit to it all the way up here, but we did get that."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: I screwed up on Apache and won't stop you from selling
    Cramer's lightning round: I screwed up on Apache and won't stop you from selling   

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apache.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    APA
    ---
    TELL
    ---
    ATRA
    ---
    AMRN
    ---
    TWLO
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...