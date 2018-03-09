Netflix, one-time penny stock GGP are among the biggest winners since the bull market began 9 years ago

U.S. stocks have done extremely well since the end of the financial crisis, but real estate investment trust GGP has left everyone in the dust.

GGP, which invests in shopping centers and changed its name in 2017 from General Growth Properties, is up more than 7,000 percent since the S&P 500 reached its financial crisis closing bottom on March 9, 2009. That makes it the best-performer in the benchmark since this bull market began.

GGP closed at 21 cents a share that day. On Thursday, it closed at $21.11.

United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the start of the current bull market, surging more than 5,500 percent each.