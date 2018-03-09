    ×

    Netflix, one-time penny stock GGP are among the biggest winners since the bull market began 9 years ago

    • Shares of GGP, which invests in shopping centers, is up more than 7,000 percent since the bull market started on March 9, 2009.
    • United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each.
    • Since the bull market started, the S&P 500 is up around 300 percent.
    U.S. stocks have done extremely well since the end of the financial crisis, but real estate investment trust GGP has left everyone in the dust.

    GGP, which invests in shopping centers and changed its name in 2017 from General Growth Properties, is up more than 7,000 percent since the S&P 500 reached its financial crisis closing bottom on March 9, 2009. That makes it the best-performer in the benchmark since this bull market began.

    GGP closed at 21 cents a share that day. On Thursday, it closed at $21.11.

    United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the start of the current bull market, surging more than 5,500 percent each.

    Friday marks the nine-year anniversary of the start of the current bull market (as long as its high in January wasn't the top). It also marks the "Haines Bottom." Before the open on March 10, 2009, CNBC anchor Mark Haines called the bottom of the financial crisis on air.

    On March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 closed at 676.53. Since then, the S&P 500 is up around 300 percent, with consumer discretionary as the best-performing sector.

    Discretionary is up more than 550 percent since "The Haines Bottom," with Amazon among the best-performing stocks in the sector. The e-commerce giant is up more than 2,000 percent in that time period.

