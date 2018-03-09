Amazon sellers are not always trustworthy, but this new tool will expose them before you buy   

Try buying a bottle of Matrix Biolage Hydrasource shampoo on Amazon and you may very well be directed to the listing of a Prime seller with a 99 percent rating from buyers.
What you won't see is that in early February, a customer left a one-star review of that seller and wrote that "the cap on the shampoo was broken and shampoo had spilled," leaving the bottle half empty. In January, another reviewer wrote a two-star rating, claiming that the "product had leaked all over the packaging."
Buyers of lipstick, baby formula and pet supplies all face the same problem on Amazon. While the site makes it incredibly easy to purchase virtually anything under the sun, generally at the cheapest available price, getting an accurate and complete picture of the seller is almost impossible. It's an issue that's gaining importance, now that over half the items sold on Amazon come from third-party sellers, and that includes sensitive items like food and skincare products.
Rob Dunkel, the founder of a small 12-person software company in Chicago, has taken it upon himself to help consumers get the seller details they most need before making buying decisions. His start-up — 3PM Solutions — has just released a free tool called ReconBob that any consumer can download as a plug-in for Google's Chrome browser.