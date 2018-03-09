Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BA, DIS, CHK, WYNN, AMZN, KSS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Boeing — Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg told Reuters the aerospace manufacturer has "plenty of cash horsepower" to make acquisitions, such as the proposed tie-up with Brazil's Embraer. The chief executive said Boeing was "making progress" in its talks with Embraer and is looking at multiple ways to structure the deal, which some believe would value the Brazilian plane maker for more than $5 billion.

Disney — A slight majority of shareholders rejected CEO Bob Iger's pay package, which would have paid out as much as $48.5 million over four years. The executive compensation plan is tied to Disney's closing its acquisition of several Twenty-First Century Fox assets and would pay out bonuses if the deal goes through.

Chesapeake Energy — The oil producer is in talks with Tellurian to sell its Louisiana drilling fields, which are valued at about $2 billion.

Wynn Resorts — Disgraced former CEO Steve Wynn may soon be able to sell his 12 percent share in the casino company. As the largest stakeholder, he had been unable to sell his stock due to a complex shareholder agreement made in 2010. On Thursday the company announced it will pay a $1.94 billion settlement to Universal Entertainment and Aruze USA, which will see the latter company no longer consider itself a party to the shareholder agreement — a key step toward making it possible for Wynn to sell his shares.

Amazon — The company's health venture with Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan is searching for a CEO. The group is casting a wide net across the health care industry to find the right person, several sources familiar with the search told CNBC.

Tesla — Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Thursday recommended Tesla shareholders reject the more than $2 billion compensation arrangement for CEO Elon Musk. Announced in January, the pay out would not give a salary but would reward Musk based partially upon Tesla's market value rising to $650 billion over the next decade.

Kohl's — Cowen upgraded its outlook on the retailer's stock, which has risen more than 50 percent over the last year. The firm says it sees further growth as same store sales continue to grow, listing competitive advantages such as "physical off-mall locations" and "a scaled and well-run loyalty program with 30 million customers."

Twitter — The company updated its website to reflect that it has appointed a new chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, a distinguished engineer within the company.

Hasbro— Toys R Us may liquidate its U.S. operations, hurting debt holders Hasbro and Mattel. Both toymakers previously said that the retailer's bankruptcy filing materially impacted their businesses.

Broadcom — The company wrote to Congress on Friday that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its $117 billion deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved.