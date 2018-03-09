Trump linked video games and gun violence – but don't expect him or Congress to do anything about it

Shortly after the Parkland, Florida, rampage, Trump said he is "hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people's thoughts."

One the most prominent Washington voices on the subject is Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., a longtime critic of violent games and one of three Republican lawmakers who attended Trump's discussion. She said after the meeting that video games are just one of many factors that contribute to mass shootings.

"Discussions should not be limited to just video games and guns," Hartzler said in a statement. "Similar meetings with the movie industry pertaining to gun violence on film should also be conducted."

The Entertainment Software Association, a gaming industry lobbying group, had a very different takeaway from the event.

"We discussed the numerous scientific studies establishing that there is no connection between video games and violence, First Amendment protection of video games, and how our industry's rating system effectively helps parents make informed entertainment choices. We appreciate the President's receptive and comprehensive approach to this discussion," the group said.

But while a widely accepted link between on-screen violence and violent behavior has yet to be established, Hartzler told The Washington Post that common sense suggests otherwise.

"Even though I know there are studies that have said there is no causal link, as a mom and a former high school teacher, it just intuitively seems that prolonged viewing of violent nature would desensitize a young person," she told the Post.

Other attendees included Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who has been a prominent voice in the gun debate following the shooting in his state; CEO Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise; retired Army Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, author of "Assassination Generation: Video Games, Aggression, and the Psychology of Killing"; and Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center, which has criticized violent games in the past.

Also in attendance was ZeniMax, the parent company of developer Bethesda, which makes the "Fallout" and "Elder Scrolls" franchises. ZeniMax has Trump's younger brother, Robert S. Trump, among its board of directors.

The Post also reported that Trump opened the meeting by showing video clips of various violent games to the group, before opening up the meeting to a discussion that included proposals for new restrictions on video game sales to young people.