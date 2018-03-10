Who's winning the race to put self-driving cars out on the road for the public to ride in every day?

Nearly every automaker, a slew of tech firms and a handful of ride hailing firms are all spending billions of dollars testing and building cars, trucks and vans that can operate with no one behind the wheel.

Waymo, formerly the Google Self Driving Car Project, has logged the most miles and is widely considered to be the leader. But nipping at Waymo's bumper is General Motors and its subsidiary Cruise Automation.

They cannot slow down because a host of others, from Uber to Ford to BMW are coming on fast. And we still may be surprised by Apple and Amazon.