At South by Southwest Ashton Kutcher isn't just the star of 'Two and a Half Men' and the producer of Netflix series, 'The Ranch.'

The former "That 70s Show" regular happens to be the ultimate tech investor, with an enviable track record: He was an early investor in Twitter, Uber, Spotify, AirBNB, and many more. For hundreds of entrepreneurs in Austin, he offered the potential for their startup to win funding, and the kind of high-profile attention that could bring their company to the next level.

Kutcher has been a fixture at SXSW for years. This year, the actor and Guy Oseary, his fellow partner at Sound Ventures, hosted a startup competition called Perfect Pitch for early-stage entrepreneurs.

After over 200 companies applied, the list was whittled down to five companies.

Hundreds of people attending SXSW filed into a restaurant in downtown Austin to watch the CEOs do a quick two-minute presentation to a panel of judges, after which they peppered them with questions for six minutes. In addition to Kutcher and Oseary, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and actor Matthew McConaughey also judged the competition.

"We are based in L.A., we see a ton of companies out of San Francisco and New York. What we wanted to do was recognize and realize that companies come from everywhere…they come from the Midwest, the south, come from all across the world," said Kutcher in an interview after the competition wrapped up.

"We've been coming to SXSW for years, but [now are] actually doing something that is meaningful for companies, that actually shows and inspires the entrepreneurial spirit across the country in every market," he added.

And Kutcher says the competition is designed to improve Sound Ventures' chances of finding a winner: "The more companies you look at, the higher probability that you are going to find something that's great and I think we found something great today."

That "something great" is an educational platform called 'LearnLux,' which offers online tools for financial literacy. LearnLux considers itself a disruptor of the financial services industry, helping millennials learn personal finance skills and connect them to the resources they need.