Asian stocks rise after US markets cheer jobs data

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.82 percent. Gains were led by the materials and energy sub-indexes, which rose 1.53 percent and 1.39 percent respectively, while gold producers slid 2.14 percent in the morning.

Steel producers were in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he was working with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to ensure that Australia would not face U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. Shares of Bluescope Steel rose 3.36 percent in early trade.

Meanwhile, Japanese and South Korean steel producers recovered after sliding in the last session. The Topix Iron and Steel index was up 0.94 percent in the morning, with JFE Holdings up 0.69 percent in early trade. Meanwhile, Posco and Hyundai Steel rose 1.16 percent and 1.17 percent, respectively.

Trump had signed proclamations to impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, last week, although the door was left open for potential exemptions.

Regional corporates expected to report on Monday include Hong Kong's Wheelock & Co. New York-listed Chinese fintech company Qudian is due to announce results during U.S. hours.

Stateside, all three major U.S. stock indexes recorded gains of around 1.7 percent on the release of robust jobs data. The Nasdaq composite, in particular, hit both intraday and closing highs on Friday.

Data released on Friday showed that the U.S. economy added 313,000 jobs last month, above a forecast of 200,000 in a Reuters poll. Wage growth, however, rose 2.6 percent on an annualized basis, coming in below expectations.

The solid job creation numbers and lower-than-expected wage growth eased worries about the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

"Fears of four rate hikes from the Fed this year have receded while risk sentiment is back firmly in the ascendancy — for now at least," Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals, traded at 90.130 at 8:51 a.m. HK/SIN.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar firmed to trade at 106.90, extending gains seen last week on the geopolitical developments concerning U.S.-North Korea ties.

The Australian dollar last traded at $0.7859.

On the commodities front, oil prices extended gains after bouncing in the last session from recent declines. U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.18 percent to trade at $62.15 per barrel after settling 3.19 percent higher on Friday. Brent crude futures rose 0.18 percent to trade at $65.61.