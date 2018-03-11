At least two passengers were killed after a helicopter hired for a photo shoot crashed into New York's East River on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Three passengers were removed from the helicopter in critical condition and are being treated at a hospital, Daniel Nigro, the commissioner of the New York Fire Department said in a news conference. The helicopter's pilot freed himself from the helicopter and the five passengers were reached by divers, he added. Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot was taken to the hospital.