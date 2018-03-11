The helicopter, which went down around 7 p.m., was submerged in the river and upside down, the FDNY said.

A video on Twitter appeared to show a red helicopter splash down into the river and tip to the side, its blades spinning in the water.

The helicopter is owned by Liberty Helicopters, according to the New York Police Department. The company, which offers sightseeing tours and charters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The helicopter was a Eurocopter AS350, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.