    At least 2 passengers killed after helicopter crashes into New York's East River

    • Two passengers were killed and three others are in critical condition, authorities said.
    • The pilot freed himself and survived.
    • The NTSB will investigate.

    At least two passengers were killed after a helicopter hired for a photo shoot crashed into New York's East River on Sunday evening, authorities said.

    Three passengers were removed from the helicopter in critical condition and are being treated at a hospital, Daniel Nigro, the commissioner of the New York Fire Department said in a news conference. The helicopter's pilot freed himself from the helicopter and the five passengers were reached by divers, he added. Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot was taken to the hospital.

    The helicopter, which went down around 7 p.m., was submerged in the river and upside down, the FDNY said.

    A video on Twitter appeared to show a red helicopter splash down into the river and tip to the side, its blades spinning in the water.

    The helicopter is owned by Liberty Helicopters, according to the New York Police Department. The company, which offers sightseeing tours and charters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The helicopter was a Eurocopter AS350, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

    The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.