Mother Nature hasn't gotten the memo that spring is less than two weeks away.

Apparently winter isn't finished with the East Coast yet, with the National Weather Service forecasting another major weather system taking aim at parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut . The storm, expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning, carries with it the potential to dump anywhere between three inches and a foot of snow on the region.

The news comes as a snow system battered parts of New York and New Jersey just last week, leaving mass power outages, downed trees and even several deaths in its wake. Last week's storm snarled NY-NJ commuter rails, delayed thousands of flights and knocked out service along the Amtrak's Northeastern corridor.

The NWS forecast more of the same, saying residents could expect "heavy wet snow and strong winds." Conditions will make "very difficult travel" for commuters in parts of Connecticut and Long Island, the suburbs just outside New York City, the organization said on Sunday. Snowfall rates of an inch or more will keep visibility low, the NWS added.

The uncertainty of the storm's trajectory means that residents in either Southern New York, or the outermost areas of Long Island and Connecticut could expect strong winds.