In response to last month's Florida school shooting that resulted in 17 deaths, the White House is expected to release a plan that will recommend states across the country to allow armed staffers in school, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Citing sources familiar with the plan, the publication said that Trump will try and convince states to consider raising the age to buy certain firearms, and would recommend that states allow school staffers to carry concealed weapons. On Saturday, the Justice Department took a step to banning "bump stocks" that turn allow certain firearms to fire as rapidly as machine guns. That is also part of the president's plan, The Journal reported.

After the country's latest mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, President Donald Trump said that he wanted to make school safety his top priority and believes that a "gun-free zone" is not the answer. "A gun-free zone is, 'Let's go in and let's attack, because bullets aren't coming back at us,'" Trump said at a meeting in February.

His support for allowing school staffers to carry concealed weapons has been met with opposition by gun control advocates and teachers unions.

In recent weeks, Trump has held several meetings with lawmakers, school administrators, NRA executives and even student survivors from Parkland, to discuss solutions for preventing another mass shooting from happening.

Trump has signaled that he does not support a conservative proposal to allow gun owners who legally carry firearms in one state to be able to carry them in another state, which has been a sought after goal of the National Rifle Association. He also suggested the removal of guns from individuals who may be potentially ill.

In addition to armed staffers in school, Trump's plan will encourage states to raise the age in which individuals can buy certain firearms to 21. In the past, the NRA has shown its support for selling guns to people under 21.

The Journal's full article can be found on its website (note that a subscription may be required).