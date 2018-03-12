Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Stitch Fix shares fell nearly 4 percent after hours, following a mixed earnings report. The personal shopping service announced earnings per share that fell 4 cents below estimates and revenue that beat estimates by $5 million dollars. Active customers were up 31% year-over-year. Sales have grown significantly and the company added Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts Kirsten Lynch to its board of directors.

United States Steel stock rose 2 percent in extended trading before leveling out. The steel producer provided full-year 2018 guidance on Monday following the market dynamics related to President Donald Trump's recent order on tariffs. It predicted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.7 billion.

Shares of Tilly's plummeted more than 15 percent after the bell. The clothing retailer reported earnings and revenue that fell below Wall Street estimates. Quarterly sales were lower than expected and guidance was weak.

Myriad Genetics stock plunged more than 6 percent after hours. The molecular diagnostic company disclosed a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services in connection with an investigation into possible false and improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid. The company says it is cooperating with the government's request.