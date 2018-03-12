Asia stocks trade mixed; steel producers broadly lower

Asian stock markets traded mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street gave up gains as investors fear President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could trigger a trade war.

Several Asian nations are expected to suffer from Washington's new policies. Major steel producers in the region have been sold down in early trade Tuesday.

"We believe that steel products from South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, South Africa, Australia, U.A.E. and Argentina are most at risk of displacement from the U.S. market," energy research firm Wood Mackenzie said in a note. "These countries are the least likely to be exempted from tariffs and their steel exports have the highest displacement potential."