    Asia stocks trade mixed; steel producers broadly lower

    • Australia and Japanese markets declined, while South Korea, Hong Kong and China traded higher on Tuesday.
    • Steel producers were in focus following President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

    Asian stock markets traded mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street gave up gains as investors fear President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could trigger a trade war.

    Several Asian nations are expected to suffer from Washington's new policies. Major steel producers in the region have been sold down in early trade Tuesday.

    "We believe that steel products from South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, South Africa, Australia, U.A.E. and Argentina are most at risk of displacement from the U.S. market," energy research firm Wood Mackenzie said in a note. "These countries are the least likely to be exempted from tariffs and their steel exports have the highest displacement potential."

    Australian shares eased 0.59 percent, with Bluescope Steel down 1.45 percent and Rio Tinto at 2.03 percent lower.

    Financials also lost ground as a probe into bank misconduct starts Tuesday; AMP lost 0.93 percent while Westpac crept down 0.33 percent.

    Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 slipped 0.22 percent amid fresh developments in a cronyism scandal that could hit Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government.

    Within the steel sector, JFE Holdings lost 1.81 percent and Nippon Steel eased 1.22 percent.

    South Korea's Kospi index was up 0.04 percent, after steel player Posco recoup earlier losses to gain 0.42 percent. Other steel shocks such as Dongkuk Steel and Hyundai Steel, however, declined by around 1 percent each.

    Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was 0.24 percent higher, with banks mostly traded up. Mainland markets were in the green, with the Shanghai composite inching up 0.13 percent

    Wall Street indices ended mostly lower on Monday.

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed 157.13 points lower, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, but the Nasdaq composite bucked the trend to close 0.4 percent higher, boosted by tech giants Apple and Amazon.

    In Europe, the STOXX 600 closed up 0.25 percent provisionally, with utilities holding the top spot in sectoral gains following news that RWE will sell 76.8 percent of its Innogy arm to rival E.On.

    US inflation data due

    Investors now turn to U.S. consumer price data due later on Tuesday stateside for a gauge of how the Federal Reserve would manage its policy going forward.

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, loss some ground before trading flat at around 89.901 at 9:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Against the safe haven yen, the U.S. dollar edged down 0.03 percent to trade at 106.39 after the Japanese currency strengthened on Monday in the wake of an alleged cronyism scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso.

    "While a less stable government might ordinarily lessen support for that currency, the market is also mindful about whether this could potentially call into question the longevity of the Abenomics reflation agenda," analysts from the National Australia Bank wrote in a Tuesday report.

    What's on tap: 

    The economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 2:00 p.m.: Malaysia retail sales
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong Q4 industrial production

