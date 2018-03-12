David Solomon's new role at Goldman is a 'chance to grow', says Jim Cramer 3 Hours Ago | 01:01

David Solomon's new role as sole president and chief operating officer will help focus Goldman Sachs as CEO Lloyd Blankfein assesses when to exit, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"This gives [Solomon] a chance to grow" into the chief executive job, said Cramer, a Goldman alum, who has known Blankfein for a long time.

At the time same, Harvey Schwartz, who had served as co-president and co-COO at Goldman along with Solomon, decided to retire in April.

Cramer said Schwartz had to go because the board knew that Solomon was the heir to Blankfein.