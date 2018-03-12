    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Freeport-McMoRan: "I like FCX. I think it's fine. Gold and copper will do well. It's a nice hedge on the rest of the market."

    Corning Incorporated: "I do like the company very much. The stock has not been acting very well, but I'm going to bless it."

    Kindred Healthcare: "The only one I'm recommending that's somewhat in that sector would be Ventas. [CEO] Deb Cafaro, I think she is money good. It's a 6.27 [percent] yield. I really think that that's the right level. I know people don't like the group, but that's the one I like."

    McDonald's: "Forget the calls. I like [CEO] Steve Easterbrook. I would just go buy the common [stock]. I'm not going to recommend calls on this show."

