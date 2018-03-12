This electric car concept uses facial recognition to unlock the doors

This might be the fastest electric car in the world 1 Hour Ago | 00:55

The C_Two electric concept vehicle from Rimac Automobili might be the fastest electric car in the world. It debuted at the Geneva Motor Show and puts out a massive 1,914 horsepower. With four electric motors, the car can go 403 miles on a single charge. The company says the C-Two can go from zero to 60 in 1.85 seconds and tops out at 258 MPH.

The car is even equipped with facial recognition technology, which unlocks the car doors when the driver approaches.

When the car goes into production, Rimac Automobili plans to have a limited run and only produce 150 C-Two hypercars.