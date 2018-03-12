GOP-led House Intel Committee finds 'no evidence of collusion' between Trump campaign and Russia

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee revealed the initial findings from its probe into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, saying there was "no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy" between the two entities.

The development in the investigation, which has been active nearly as long as Donald Trump has been president, indicates that the often-polarizing probe may be nearing its conclusion, the Journal reported.

Neither Republicans nor Democrats on the panel responded to CNBC's request for comment.

The House Committee's investigation has been conducted alongside at least two separate investigations within the government.

In May 2017, FBI Deputy Director Rod Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the FBI, to lead an inquiry into potential Russian collusion and related matters. An additional probe is being conducted by the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Republican Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and ranking Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia.

The House investigation has become a source of intense political strife between Republicans and Democrats. Panel Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who assisted Trump during the presidential transition after the 2016 election, has been accused of partisan bias in favor of the White House by Democrats in Congress.

One of Nunes' staunchest critics is the committee's own ranking member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who lambasted Nunes and other congressional Republicans "who have cast aside their duty to uphold the law and perform oversight in favor of protecting the Trump presidency — no matter the cost."

A protracted duel over declassified memos — a Republican memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses and a Democratic rebuttal defending the bureau's methods — crystallized the polarization between the two parties in the committee.

The Republican memo passed on a party-line committee vote and was sent to Trump for approval, forgoing intelligence agencies' traditional role in the process. It said that the FBI improperly relied upon an unverified and partially Democrat-funded dossier, which alleged salacious connections between Trump and the Kremlin.

The Democrats' response was initially rejected by the White House, which cited national security concerns. The minority's memo accused committee Republicans of a "transparent effort to undermine" the FBI and Justice Department in order to delegitimize other investigations involving the president.

