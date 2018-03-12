How to clear your private data from your iPad before you sell it

If you're selling your iPad or getting ready to buy a new one, you'll want to make sure all of your private data is removed from it first. This isn't too hard. Follow along with the steps below and your iPad will be fully cleared and ready for sale.
1. Make sure you have a backup
Make sure your iPad has been backed up recently. It should automatically back up to iCloud when it's plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi networks, but it's best to double check. You can do this by going to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Storage > Backups, and then checking when the iPad was last backed up. If it's been a while, back it up before you clear it, this will allow your new iPad to work exactly like your old one did.
2. Turn off Find My iPad
You can't reset your iPad before turning off "Find My iPad." This is a security feature that helps you find your iPad if it's lost. To do this, go to Settings > iCloud > Find My iPad, then toggle the option to off.
3. Reset your iPad
Now you're ready to reset your iPad. To do this, go to Settings and scroll to the bottom where your iPad says "Reset." Tap that and then choose "Erase All Content and Settings." This will remove all of your apps and private data and will set the iPad back to the condition it was in when you first opened the box.
That's it!
That's all there is to it. Now you're ready to sell your iPad. For tips on that, follow CNBC's guide on how to sell your iPad.