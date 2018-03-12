How to clear your private data from your iPad before you sell it

Make sure your iPad has been backed up recently. It should automatically back up to iCloud when it's plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi networks, but it's best to double check. You can do this by going to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Storage > Backups, and then checking when the iPad was last backed up. If it's been a while, back it up before you clear it, this will allow your new iPad to work exactly like your old one did.