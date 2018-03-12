Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BA, NVDA, MRK, DIS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Boeing — A White House official said President Donald Trump will visit a Boeing plant in St. Louis to tout the tax overhaul's impact on businesses and the country. Boeing said in January it expected to hire more people because of the lower corporate tax rate that came with the overhaul.

Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices — Analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday that Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" movie could be a catalyst for both stocks. "We believe that the movie will drive sales of VR headsets that require high-performance GPUs from NVDA and AMD," Jefferies said. The movie is based on a book with the same title; it depicts a society where people live their lives through their avatars in a virtual world.

DowDuPont — Andrew Liveris will step down from his post as executive chairman in April. Jeff Fettig, co-lead independent director at DowDuPont, will take over the role upon Liveris' departure.

Take-Two Interactive —The video-game distributor will replace Signet Jewelers in the S&P 500 index on March 19, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday. Over the past year, Take-Two shares have nearly doubled while Signet's stock has dropped 30 percent.

GlaxoSmithKline — GlaxoSmithKline won a reprieve for its blockbuster Advair lung drug after U.S. regulators insisted London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals conduct another study evaluating its generic version of the drug.

Deckers Outdoor —An analyst at Pivotal Research Group downgraded the footwear designer's stock to hold from buy as the winter season comes to an end. "History tells us that this stock is not best owned following a good winter season," said the analyst, who also trimmed his price target to $108 from $122.

Merck — Leerink upgraded Merck shares to outperform from market perform, as the analysts expect cancer-treatment drug Keytruda "to dominate the first-line (1L) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market with Keytruda sales likely to accelerate."

AstraZeneca — The pharmaceutical company expects a lung cancer study on two immunotherapy drugs to yield overall survival results in the second half of this year. Originally, the company expected the results in the first half of 2018.

Disney — Marvel's "Black Panther" crossed $1 billion in worldwide box-office revenue over the weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, it is also the first Marvel movie to top the weekend box office for four straight weeks.

