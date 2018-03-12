The Church of Scientology is launching a TV network tonight

Controversial religious organization the Church of Scientology is launching a TV network on Monday.

The church's shows, which air from Monday night, will include six original series available via a website as well as on iTunes and Google Play.

"The only thing more interesting than what you've heard is what you haven't," states a video posted on the Scientology Twitter page, against a montage showing scenes from the series "Inside Scientology."

"It's time for us to tell our story," a post on the ScientologyTV Twitter page adds.

In the App Store, two original series are listed, "Meet a Scientologist" and "Voices for Humanity," as well as a show profiling founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The highly controversial group has been accused of abuse and contentious business dealings and has been the subject of a critical book and TV series by actress Leah Remini, who left the Church of Scientology in 2013.