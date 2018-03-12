    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    The Church of Scientology is launching a TV network tonight

    Controversial religious organization the Church of Scientology is launching a TV network on Monday.

    The church's shows, which air from Monday night, will include six original series available via a website as well as on iTunes and Google Play.

    "The only thing more interesting than what you've heard is what you haven't," states a video posted on the Scientology Twitter page, against a montage showing scenes from the series "Inside Scientology."

    "It's time for us to tell our story," a post on the ScientologyTV Twitter page adds.

    In the App Store, two original series are listed, "Meet a Scientologist" and "Voices for Humanity," as well as a show profiling founder L. Ron Hubbard.

    The highly controversial group has been accused of abuse and contentious business dealings and has been the subject of a critical book and TV series by actress Leah Remini, who left the Church of Scientology in 2013.

    "Going Clear" producer John Schmidt and director Alex Gibney
    Kevin Winter | Getty Images
    It was also the subject of a 2015 HBO documentary "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief," featuring ex-members who described experiencing alleged abuse and exploitation, including by its leader David Miscavige. The church issued a statement and video at the time calling the film one-sided and dishonest.

    According to the @Scientology Twitter handle, Scientology TV will be available via a website, on Apple TV, Amazon's Fire TV, Roku, on Google's Chromecast and via an app. It will start broadcasting at 8 p.m. ET.

    On its website, Scientology defines itself as "a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature and one's relationship to self, family, groups, mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being." It has several high-profile members including actors Tom Cruise and John Travolta and singer Beck.

    The church also ran an ad during Super Bowl 2018 that has been watched more than 2.8 million times on its YouTube channel.