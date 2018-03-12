Trump has reportedly narrowed search for Cohn’s replacement to two

The White House has reportedly narrowed its search for the next head of the National Economic Council to two candidates: Chris Liddell and Shahira Knight.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Liddell was among the candidates being considered for the post. Citing two unnamed sources, the newspaper said President Donald Trump is "seriously considering" the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft.

Liddell joined the administration in January 2017, and serves as the White House's director of strategic initiatives.

The only other person the White House is apparently interested in for the job is Knight — the current NEC deputy director, according to Politico. However, Politico, citing sources who know Knight, also reported that she is not interested in heading the council.

Also, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow was the leading contender for the job. Kudlow is a free-trade advocate.

The next NEC director will be replacing Gary Cohn, who announced his resignation last week after Trump said he wanted to move forward with tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.