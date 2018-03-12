Dow falls more than 100 points on trade-war concerns

S&P at 2,800 then and now 1 Hour Ago | 02:04

The Dow Jones industrial average fell on Monday, erasing earlier gains, as investors worried a trade war could develop after President Donald Trump implemented tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The 30-stock index traded 105 points lower after rising more than 100 points, with Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies all falling more than 2 percent. The Dow rose earlier as shares of Apple and Goldman Sachs reached all-time highs.

"It's a growing concern that a mistake in trade policy could be as big as a mistake in monetary policy," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR.

Trump implemented a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent charge on aluminum imports. However, Canada and Mexico — two key U.S. trade partners — were excluded from the tariffs.

The S&P 500 traded 0.1 percent lower, with industrials as the worst-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3 percent to reach an intraday record as Apple recovered its losses from last month's correction.

On Friday, the Nasdaq erased its losses the correction, surging to an all-time high after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported better-than-expected jobs growth for last month. The S&P 500 entered Monday's session 3 percent away from recovering those losses, while the Dow was 4.8 percent away.