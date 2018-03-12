    ×

    US Markets

    Dow falls more than 100 points on trade-war concerns

    • "It's a growing concern that a mistake in trade policy could be as big as a mistake in monetary policy," notes one strategist.
    • President Donald Trump implemented steel and aluminum import tariffs that excluded Canada and Mexico, two key U.S. trade partners.
    • Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent.
    S&P at 2,800 then and now
    S&P at 2,800 then and now   

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell on Monday, erasing earlier gains, as investors worried a trade war could develop after President Donald Trump implemented tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

    The 30-stock index traded 105 points lower after rising more than 100 points, with Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies all falling more than 2 percent. The Dow rose earlier as shares of Apple and Goldman Sachs reached all-time highs.

    "It's a growing concern that a mistake in trade policy could be as big as a mistake in monetary policy," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR.

    Trump implemented a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent charge on aluminum imports. However, Canada and Mexico — two key U.S. trade partners — were excluded from the tariffs.

    The S&P 500 traded 0.1 percent lower, with industrials as the worst-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3 percent to reach an intraday record as Apple recovered its losses from last month's correction.

    On Friday, the Nasdaq erased its losses the correction, surging to an all-time high after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported better-than-expected jobs growth for last month. The S&P 500 entered Monday's session 3 percent away from recovering those losses, while the Dow was 4.8 percent away.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Brendan McDermid | Retuers
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

    "At the end of the day, what matters is corporate earnings," said Greg Powell, CEO of Fi-Plan Partners. "That's what drives the market." Powell also noted investors should expect more volatility moving forward, but he sees further gains ahead.

    The major averages fell 10 percent from their 52-week highs last month, marking the first correction of that magnitude since 2016. The correction was sparked, in part, by fears that higher inflation would push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than the market expected. Inflation fears eased on Friday with the release of last month's wage-growth numbers.

    The Fed is scheduled to meet next week, with most market participants expecting the central bank to raise interest rates. Market expectations for a March rate hike stood at 86 percent on Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    In corporate news, Andrew Liveris will step down from his post as executive chairman at DowDuPont in April. Jeff Fettig, co-lead independent director at DowDuPont, will take over the role upon Liveris' departure.

    Analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday that Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" movie could be a catalyst for both Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. In a note to clients, they said: "We believe that the movie will drive sales of VR headsets that require high-performance GPUs from NVDA and AMD."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...