Amazon is recalling 260,000 AmazonBasics portable power banks that can "overheat and ignite," according to a release by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage.

"Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund," the release says.