    ×

    Trading Nation

    It’s the 9th inning of the bull market — and there’s no chance of extra innings, David Rosenberg warns

    It’s the 9th inning of the bull market – and there’s no chance of extra innings, David Rosenberg warns
    It’s the 9th inning of the bull market – and there’s no chance of extra innings, David Rosenberg warns   

    Wall Street may be embracing the Nasdaq's return to all-time highs, but Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg isn't ready to abandon his bear case for stocks — he's strengthening it.

    "What I'm seeing is the makings of a double top in the stock market," the firm's chief economist and strategist said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "We are in basically the ninth inning right now, and it's not going into extra innings. So I say, you don't play the momentum."

    During an appearance on CNBC in June, Rosenberg was concerned investors were taking on a lot more risk than they knew by pouring money into U.S. equities. Fast forward to Feb. 5, when the Dow saw its deepest one-day point plunge ever.

    Rosenberg believes more pain is coming.

    "The markets are not telling you that we're in a new bull phase. They're telling you that we've gone back close to the high end of the range," he said. "My sense is that we're going to roll off the high end of the range, and go back and retest the low end of the range."

    He lists several factors supporting another leg lower. They include climbing trade tensions sparked by President Donald Trump's aluminum and steel tariffs, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, a ballooning budget deficit and frothy stock market valuations.

    Among the first Wall Street strategists to turn bullish following the 2008 financial crisis, Rosenberg is drawing parallels between that period and the current one. He says with each new high, investors are hearing the same thing: Follow the momentum.

    "These people that are telling you to play momentum and to throw valuations in the dustbin? I got to tell you, I've been in this business for 30 years, I hear that close to every market top. You want to do the exact opposite right now, and you don't want to be the pig that gets slaughtered," Rosenberg said. "This is the ideal time when the markets rally to take some profits off the table."

    According to Rosenberg, the signals are flashing late cycle. So, it'll pay for investors to act more cautious.

    For investors who don't want to move entirely to cash, he recommends areas of the market that have been laggards.

    "I'd be more prone to getting out of these very whippy and flashy growth stocks and moving more towards value," he said.

    Rosenberg also likes Japan — which he has called the "most under-owned stock market on the planet."

    "I've made a whole career out of not following the herd," Rosenberg said. "I think that it's basically just playing it safe."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    David Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff on what worries him about the market
    David Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff on what worries him about the market   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...