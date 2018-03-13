On Thursday, quarterback Kirk Cousins plans to a sign a three-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings for $84 million, ESPN reports. Although the deal isn't yet final, if it goes through, Cousins will become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

He would overtake Jimmy Garoppolo, the 26-year-old quarterback who signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in February. At the time, Garoppolo overtook Matthew Stafford as the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Using data from Sportrac, here are the 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, including Cousins' potential deal, ranked by average annual salary for 2018.