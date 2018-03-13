VISIT CNBC.COM

Kirk Cousins plans to sign a 3-year, $84 million contract—here are the 20 highest-paid NFL quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins
On Thursday, quarterback Kirk Cousins plans to a sign a three-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings for $84 million, ESPN reports. Although the deal isn't yet final, if it goes through, Cousins will become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

He would overtake Jimmy Garoppolo, the 26-year-old quarterback who signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in February. At the time, Garoppolo overtook Matthew Stafford as the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Using data from Sportrac, here are the 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, including Cousins' potential deal, ranked by average annual salary for 2018.

20. Tyrod Taylor

Team: Cleveland Browns
Average annual salary 2018: $15,250,000

19. Andy Dalton

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Average annual salary 2018: $16,000,000

18. Blake Bortles

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Average annual salary 2018: $18,000,000

17. Ryan Tannehill

Team: Miami Dolphins
Average annual salary 2018: $19,250,000

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
16. Tom Brady

Team: New England Patriots
Average annual salary 2018: $20,500,000

15. Matt Ryan

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Average annual salary 2018: $20,750,000

14. Cam Newton

Team: Carolina Panthers
Average annual salary 2018: $20,760,000

13. Philip Rivers

Team: San Diego Chargers
Average annual salary 2018: $20,812,500

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers
12. Eli Manning

Team: New York Giants
Average annual salary 2018: $21,000,000

11. Ben Roethlisberger

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Average annual salary 2018: $21,850,000

10. Russell Wilson

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Average annual salary 2018: $21,900,000

9. Aaron Rodgers

Team: Green Bay Packers
Average annual salary 2018: $22,000,000

8. Joe Flacco

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Average annual salary 2018: $22,133,333

7. Alex Smith

Team: Washington Redskins
Average annual salary 2018: $23,500,000

6. Andrew Luck

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Average annual salary 2018: $24,594,000

4. TIE: Drew Brees

Team: New Orleans Saints
Average annual salary 2018: $25,000,000

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
4. TIE: Derek Carr

Team: Oakland Raiders
Average annual salary 2018: $25,000,000

3. Matthew Stafford

Team: Detroit Lions
Average annual salary 2018: $27,000,000

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Average annual salary 2018: $27,500,000

1. Kirk Cousins

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Average annual salary 2018: $28,000,000

