President Donald Trump sang Mike Pompeo's praises in a statement nominating the CIA director for secretary of state, after ousting former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson from the position.

Tillerson's ouster ends a tumultuous tenure as America's top diplomat that was marked by a series of public disagreements with Trump.

Trump has picked Deputy CIA Director Gina Haspel to run the spy agency. If confirmed by the Senate, Pompeo would take on Tillerson's tough task of coordinating policy with an often unpredictable president.

Here is Trump's statement on Pompeo, Tillerson and Haspel: