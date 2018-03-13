    ×

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Stitch Fix & Time Warner

    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Time Warner Jeffrey Bewkes (L) speaks with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Randall Stephenson before a Senate Judiciary Committee Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on the proposed deal between AT&T and Time Warner in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2016.
    Joshua Roberts | Reuters
    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of Stitch Fix fell 1 percent in extended trading. The online personal shopping service missed analyst estimates for earnings on its second financial report since going public in November.

    The company reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $296 million, versus the 6 cents on $291 million expected.

    Shares of Time Warner climbed close to 1 percent after the bell. A U.S. district judge ruled AT&T's arguments may be included in the trial over its proposed merger with Time Warner.

    Currently, the government argues the merger would hike subscribers bills by 45 cents a month. AT&T counters that analysis does not factor in its seven year commitment to binding arbitration over disputes with distributors like DISH Network or Comcast, according to Thomson Reuters.

