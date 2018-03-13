Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Stitch Fix fell 1 percent in extended trading. The online personal shopping service missed analyst estimates for earnings on its second financial report since going public in November.

The company reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $296 million, versus the 6 cents on $291 million expected.

Shares of Time Warner climbed close to 1 percent after the bell. A U.S. district judge ruled AT&T's arguments may be included in the trial over its proposed merger with Time Warner.

Currently, the government argues the merger would hike subscribers bills by 45 cents a month. AT&T counters that analysis does not factor in its seven year commitment to binding arbitration over disputes with distributors like DISH Network or Comcast, according to Thomson Reuters.