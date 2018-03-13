Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AVGO, DKS, TMUS, KORS, DSW, ATUS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Broadcom – Broadcom's attempt to buy rival chipmaker Qualcomm was blocked by President Donald Trump, citing national security concerns. Broadcom said it "strongly disagrees" with the White House's contention and that it is reviewing the presidential order.

Dick's Sporting Goods – The sporting goods retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.22 per share, 2 cents above estimates. However, revenue fell below consensus, and comparable store sales were down two percent compared to expectations for a one percent drop.

T-Mobile US – Guggenheim called the wireless service provider's stock its "best idea" in the telecom services group, saying it's in a unique position among its peers and noting T-Mobile's continuing acquisition of market share from rivals.

Michael Kors – The luxury goods seller is among a handful of stocks rated "outperform" in new coverage at Credit Suisse. The firm cites multiple profit margin drivers and a view that consensus revenue estimates are too low.

DSW – The shoe retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 38 cents per share, 11 cents above estimates. It also issued a better than expected earnings outlook for the full year. DSW's revenue did miss forecasts during its latest quarter and comparable store sales were up slightly less than expected.

Altice USA – Goldman Sachs added the cable operator's stock to its "Conviction List", citing solid fundamentals, attractive valuation, and good free cash flow, among other factors.

Stitch Fix – Stitch Fix reported quarterly profit of 2 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 6 cents. The personal shopping and clothing provider did see revenue come in above Street forecasts and posted a 31 percent year-over-year increase in active clients.

U.S. Steel – The steelmaker raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing President Trump's imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. The company now expects earnings of $885 million for this year, compared to its prior forecast of $685 million.

Nokia — The Finnish government took a 3.3 percent stake in Nokia for a little over $1 billion. Solidium – which is the government's investment arm – said it believes the investment in Finland's largest company will be a good one, and that Solidium was not seeking a seat on the telecom equipment maker's board.

Microsoft – Microsoft was the target of 238 discrimination and harassment complaints by women between 2010 and 2016, according to court documents made public on Monday.

General Electric – JPMorgan cut its price target on the stock for the third time this year, citing a lower anticipated level of free cash flow. JPM's target is now $11 per share. Separately, GE eliminated bonuses for senior executives last year for the first time in its 126 year history. The company said it is holding leaders accountable for performance, during a year where operating profit fell 11 percent.

Hawaiian Holdings – The company raised its current quarter outlook for revenue per available seat mile, a key metric for airline companies. Hawaiian Holdings is the parent of Hawaiian Airlines.

CBOE Holdings — Chicago trading firm Atlantic Trading has filed a lawsuit alleging losses related to manipulation of CBOE's VIX index. Products linked to the VIX lost a substantial chunk of their value in a February 6 spike of the volatility measure.