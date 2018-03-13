Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked

The blocking of Broadcom's proposed takeover of Qualcomm dragged the entire tech sector lower Tuesday.

The S&P 500 technology sector shed more than a percent in session trading, the sector's biggest drop since March 1.

Analysts credit the dip to an order from President Donald Trump Monday banning a merger between the rival chipmakers.

It's not the death of the specific deal that sent stocks lower, they say — shares of Qualcomm held positive for some of the day even while the rest of the sector turned red — but rather the implications of the president's heavy hand that sent stocks tumbling.