Toys R Us prepares plan to liquidate its business

Toys R Us, the iconic U.S. retailer, is in the process of drafting the court motion for its liquidation plan, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC on Tuesday.

The retailer could file as soon as the end of Wednesday, making the motion official. It will then begin to wind down the storied toy retailer, after more than half a century in business.

A liquidation will most likely result in the closing of all of Toys R Us' 800 stores in the U.S.

It will be a blow to the toy industry, which has relied on it for supplying row after row of toys and premium pricing. Toys R Us accounted for 15 to 20 percent of U.S. toy sales last year, according to Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink.

Without Toys R Us to sell its products, toymakers need to rely on Amazon and compete for the limited shelf space in big-box stores. As such, Wissink estimates as much as 15 percent of all toy sales could be lost for good.

Shares of toymaker Mattel have dropped 8 percent since CNBC reported the retailer was weighing a bankruptcy filing in September, while rival Hasbro's stock has shed about 4.6 percent.