    Trump's personal assistant fired, escorted from White House — joins Trump campaign

    • John McEntee, Trump's personal assistant, was fired and escorted from the White House on Monday, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.
    • McEntee has now joined Trump's re-election campaign.
    • The news came soon after reports that Rex Tillerson had been fired as secretary of State.
    John McEntee, special assistant and personal aide follows US President Donald Trump to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base September 27, 2017 in Maryland.
    Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump's personal assistant, John McEntee, was fired Monday for unspecified security reasons and was removed from the White House, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.

    He has now joined Trump's re-election campaign as a senior advisor. Trump 2016 campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson is also joining the 2020 re-election campaign as a senior advisor.

    "Katrina and John will play pivotal roles on our campaign once again as we develop a winning strategy through 2020 to Keep America Great," said Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer. "They will also contribute tremendously to our national engagement in the mid-term elections this year. We're delighted to have them back on the team."

    McEntee, who served on Trump's winning presidential campaign beginning in 2015, joined the Trump administration after the election. He was escorted off the White House grounds on Monday over an "unspecified security issue," the Journal reported, citing sources.

    A CNN reporter later tweeted, citing a source familiar with the matter, that McEntee was terminated because the Department of Homeland Security is investigating him for "serious financial crimes" that are not related to Trump.

    The news of McEntee's firing came just minutes after reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had been booted after more than a year as the top U.S. diplomat.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart at the end of a five-country swing through Africa from Abuja, Nigeria, March 12, 2018.
    Administration in a shaky moment with Tillerson firing   

    Pierson, who often gave interviews on cable news during the 2016 presidential race,worked with America First Policies, a pro-Trump nonprofit with deep connections to the White House, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

    America First has denied coordinating its work with the White House or the Trump campaign.

    "We're getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want," Trump said outside the White House on Tuesday.

    Before entering Trump's orbit, McEntee was the starting quarterback for the University of Connecticut's football team for 12 games during the Huskies' lackluster 2011 season.

