President Donald Trump is considering removing Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing two people close to the White House.

The Times reported that, while Trump has not given Perry a formal offer for the position, Shulkin has fallen out of favor with the president.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

