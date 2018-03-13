The best social media stock by far this year is not Facebook or Snap — it's Twitter

The best-performing social media stock of 2018 isn't the group's long-standing leader Facebook or the resurgent Snap, but Twitter.

Shares of Twitter have run up nearly 50 percent year to date, practically doubling Snap's 24 percent year-to-date gain and leaving shares of Facebook, up less than 5 percent, in the dust.

Twitter's stock is also the best performer for the past 12 months. In the last year, shares of Twitter have climbed over 130 percent. Facebook's stock gained a little over 30 percent over the same time frame.

Shares of Snap, a photo-messaging app which has struggled since its initial public offering in March 2016, have declined 10 to 15 percent since the IPO.

Founded in 2006, the San Francisco-based Twitter has gotten a serious boost from President Donald Trump, who frequents its platform to spread his message.

Shares of Twitter were down roughly 3.5 percent as of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, hovering around $34 a share. The downtrend began on Monday after the company suspended several popular accounts, some with millions of followers, for violating its new anti-spam rules.

