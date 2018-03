The moves in pre-market trade came after Wall Street finished mostly lower Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling more than 150 points, as concerns surrounding a potential trade war resurfaced.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed two declarations which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs are expected to take effect in the coming weeks and will see a 25 percent charge placed on steel, and 10 percent levy on aluminum — Canada and Mexico however are exempt. Investors remain on edge over concerns that countries around the world may strike back because of the tariffs.

In Tuesday's session, economic data is set to dominate sentiment — particularly the releases concerning inflation. At 6 a.m. ET, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due out, followed by a whole batch of core consumer price index (CPI) data, scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dick's Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures.