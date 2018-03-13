It may not be yet obvious to the naked eye but Wall Street is apparently trying its darndest to attract more women and ethnic minorities into its predominantly white, male ranks. This was news to me when I first heard about the so-called "diversity fellowship" programs that are popping up all over Wall Street these days and that offer signing bonuses to selected undergrads and MBA students that meet the banks' criteria for "diversity."
The bonuses, often paid in stages, can mean an additional $75,000 for the women and men of color who qualify, on top of starting compensation – salary and bonus -- that typically is around $200,000, and can be more.
Since Wall Street usually expresses its priorities by rewarding, through higher compensation, the behavior it seeks, the firms that are offering more money to women and ethnic minorities appear to be sending the message that they want to change what historically has been a white male dominated business. To be sure, back in my days on Wall Street, there were a few women.