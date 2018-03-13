At Lazard, where I worked from 1989 to 1995, there were Christina Mohr and Sandy Lamb, two partners in the banking group (out of a total of around 75 partners), but it was not that far removed from the predominant ethos at the bank, which was still a private partnership founded in 1848, of wondering what possible role women could play on Wall Street.

In my 2007 book about Lazard, I tell the story of Mina Gerowin, the first woman banker at Lazard and her arrival at the firm in 1980, fresh from Harvard Business School, where she was a Baker Scholar. She was also related by marriage to Andre Meyer, the firm's recently deceased legendary partner. She told me stories about her repeated humiliation at the firm. She often was asked to do work the men wouldn't do. And the men at the firm did not want to work with her, solely because she was a woman.

The best it got for her, she explained, was when after she had done some work for partner Ward Woods, he managed to give her a backhanded compliment at the year-end review meeting. "I don't know why she's here," Woods said about Gerowin. "I don't think we should have women here. . . . But you know what? If we've got to have them here, I gotta say she did a hell of a good job."

Times have changed at Lazard. It has been a public company since 2005. It has a market capitalization of around $7.3 billion. It has three women on its 10-member board. And it proudly notes its "MBA Diversity Fellowship" program on its website. Under a picture of three, young white women, the firm said it values "individual differences" and is "committed to fostering diversity among our teams."