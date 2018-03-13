YouTube will add Wikipedia links debunking conspiracy theory videos

Google-owned video platform YouTube is trying to combat the amount of misinformation sown by the site by linking to Wikipedia pages and other "fact-based" websites on videos that promote conspiracy theories. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki made the announcement at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.
The move comes after YouTube's recommendation engine and autocomplete feature have come under fire this year for pushing users towards conspiracy theories and other divisive content.
In the coming months, Wojcicki said, conspiracy videos will start including text boxes, dubbed "information cues," that link to third-party sources that debunk the hoaxes in question.