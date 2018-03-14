Adidas sold 1 million shoes made out of ocean plastic in 2017

We sold 1 million shoes made out of ocean plastic last year: Adidas CEO 1 Hour Ago | 00:42

Adidas sold 1 million shoes made out of ocean plastic last year, CEO Kasper Rorsted told CNBC on Wednesday.

The German sportswear giant launched last year three new versions of its UltraBoost shoe made out of plastic found in the ocean. It teamed up with environmental initiative Parley for the Oceans to create the shoe.

At the time, Adidas said it it wanted to create a million pairs of the UltraBoost shoes.

"We last year sold 1 million shoes made out of ocean plastic," Rorsted told CNBC in a TV interview.

Each pair of shoes reuses 11 plastic bottles.

Adidas reported quarterly earnings on Wednesday in which it said it expected another year of sales and profit growth, but at a slower pace than in 2017.