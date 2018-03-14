Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Barnes & Noble stock climbed more than 10 percent in extended trading. The retail bookseller declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share after the market closed on Monday. Its board of directors also approved a budget for fiscal 2019 and the company expects growth in the coming fiscal year.

3D Systems shares spiked nearly 7 percent after hours after releasing its earnings report. The 3D printing company reported revenue and earnings that beat analyst expectations. Its earnings report was initially supposed to be released in late February but was pushed back to March.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma jumped more than 5 percent after the bell. The consumer retail company reported earnings per share and revenue that beat Wall Street's estimates. Guidance for the upcoming quarter and year are both strong. The company has also raised its dividend by 10 percent and increased its stock buyback plan to $500 million.

Tailored Brands stock gained nearly 5 percent in the extended session. The retail holding company reported a loss that was narrower than expected and higher sales.

Signet Jewelers shares slipped more than 1 percent post-market. The jewelry retailer, which owns Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, said earlier on Wednesday that it will close more than 200 stores this fiscal year. Sales at its existing mall-based locations have slumped recently. Shares of Signet have fallen 43 percent in the past year.