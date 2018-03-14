The Federal Reserve of Atlanta has had to walk back, in a big way, its headline-making forecast that the first quarter would feature eye-popping economic growth.

Where back in late January the central bank district was calling for a 5.4 percent GDP gain, it released a reading Wednesday for its widely followed GDPNow tracker that slashed that projection all the way down to 1.9 percent.

Had the original forecast stuck, it would have been the best quarter since the Great Recession ended in mid-2009. As it stands, the new number puts growth closer to the 2 percent or so that has been characteristic of the glacially paced recovery.