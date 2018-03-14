Bitcoin's sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities

Stocks and crypto risk assets are trading together, says Wells Fargo 2 Hours Ago | 06:42

Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, said Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

"In the marketplace, there are other issues," Harvey told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday.

He said bigger indicators of the economy are what he called "the three Ts": tariffs, Treasurys and Trump. What those three are doing, he said, will help predict where the market is going.

Meanwhile, digital currencies are a risky asset, Harvey said, but are becoming more institutionalized than they were in the past.