Citigroup says 'malicious actor' tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department

Citigroup said a "malicious actor" attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense.

The bank responded to CNBC's inquiry regarding an attempted credit card hack this past weekend.

"Through the monitoring of our systems, we detected an unsuccessful login attempt by a malicious actor; we locked a select number of cardholder accounts and also asked those cardholders to change their passwords as a precaution," Citi spokesman Danielle Romero-Apsilos told CNBC.

"There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised," Romero-Apsilos said.

Citi provides financial services for the Government Travel Charge Card, or GTCC, which is used by Department of Defense personnel to pay for authorized expenses when on official travel.

CitiManager is the online portal used by the Department of Defense to view statements online, make payments, and confirm account balances.

The Pentagon's Defense Management Travel Office oversees the processing of the GTCC.

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.