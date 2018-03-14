Cramer's lightning round: Hidden giant Cintas is one of my favorite stocks   

Cintas Corporation: "Cintas is one of my absolute favorites. Why? Because small business uniform is a growth business and they are terrific operators."

Merck & Co.: "Not a buyer of Merck here, even though I do like that yield. I prefer [Eli] Lilly or, more importantly, Abbott Labs."

Phillips 66: "They are incredibly well-run. That stock can go higher. I have to tell you, they've created real value there. Stick with it."

Five Below Inc.: "I echo those great reports. I have to tell you, this is a Philadelphia outfit. I've always believed in it and now it's finally accelerating. It owns the business."