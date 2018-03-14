European equities lower amid trade concerns; Draghi speech in focus   

Equities in Europe were lower Wednesday as investors monitored fresh cooperate earnings as well as political developments in the U.S.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.12 percent lower with most sectors moving in negative territory.
Technology and auto stocks were among the worst performers in early trade, down by about 0.3 percent. Overall these sectors were impacted by concerns over proposals for import tariffs in the United States. Nonetheless, shares of Iliad also dragged the tech sector lower after several brokers downgraded the stock on disappointing earnings.
Looking across the European benchmark, Adidas hit to the top of the index, up by 7 percent. Adidas reported lower sales and profit growth expectations for this year but announced a large share buyback on Wednesday morning.
Prudential was also among the top performing stocks, up by nearly 5 percent, after announcing it will demerge M&G Prudential.
On the other hand, Bpost sank to the bottom of the European benchmark, down by 13 percent after its fourth quarter results missed expectations.
Draghi, more earnings
Money managers were tracking the latest news from the White House. President Donald Trump is reportedly looking at imposing tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports, according to Reuters. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from his administration, telling reporters that he disagreed with Tillerson on some issues.
Investors are also closely following comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who started a speech on the central bank's monetary policy at 8:00 a.m. London time.
In the meantime, Inditex showed a net profit increase for its 2017 fiscal year thanks to a strong performance in all stores, and Societe Generale is reportedly in talks to buy the Equities, Markets and Commodities division of Commerzbank, Reuters reported citing Handelsblatt.
In terms of data, there will be industrial production numbers and employment figures out in the euro zone at 10:00 a.m. London time.