European equities lower amid trade concerns; Draghi speech in focus   

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.12 percent lower with most sectors moving in negative territory.

Technology and auto stocks were among the worst performers in early trade, down by about 0.3 percent. Overall these sectors were impacted by concerns over proposals for import tariffs in the United States. Nonetheless, shares of Iliad also dragged the tech sector lower after several brokers downgraded the stock on disappointing earnings.

Looking across the European benchmark, Adidas hit to the top of the index, up by 7 percent. Adidas reported lower sales and profit growth expectations for this year but announced a large share buyback on Wednesday morning.

Prudential was also among the top performing stocks, up by nearly 5 percent, after announcing it will demerge M&G Prudential.

On the other hand, Bpost sank to the bottom of the European benchmark, down by 13 percent after its fourth quarter results missed expectations.