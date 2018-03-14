Use this meditation app to relax during a stressful day at work

Sometimes you need a break from constant smartphone notifications, Twitter feeds and Slack notifications. For that, and other relaxation techniques, consider checking out a free app (with in-app purchases) named Digipill.

I've been using Digipill for a couple of years. I first downloaded it in an effort to try to relax during an international flight. The app has all sorts of guided meditation audio clips that you can listen to. They range in length from just a few minutes to about a half of an hour.

Here's a look at what Digipill offers, and why you might want to give it a try when you need to shut the rest of the world out.