President Donald Trump nominated 54-year-old Pompeo — a three-term Republican congressman known for his hardline views — after firing Rex Tillerson, whose sudden departure sparked concerns about the credibility of American diplomatic personnel being directed by an already chaotic White House.

Pompeo became America's spy chief in January 2017. During his 14 months at the CIA, he took a confrontational stance toward Iran and gave staunch support to Israel.

Pompeo's nomination indicates Trump is filling his administration with individuals who share his views, said Jim Glaser, director of foreign policy studies at libertarian think tank Cato Institute.

Pompeo's public statements support Glaser's point of view. The appointment still requires Senate confirmation, but a look at Pompeo's past remarks may shed light on the face of future American diplomacy.