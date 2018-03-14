SEC approves experiment with stock exchanges on issues raised by high speed trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday a proposal to test how the stock market may be affected by the fees exchanges pay traders for their business.

Critics of the existing pricing structure, known as "maker-taker," have frequently said it gives some brokers and other market participants incentives to execute trades that are not in the best interests of investors. They say high-speed traders going after the rebates the exchanges pay distort the market.

"We think this pilot will actually prove in the end that we don't need rebates to trade and we can use a flat-fee structure," said Themis Trading's Joe Saluzzi, who has long called for the commission to examine the maker-taker system.

Shares of Nasdaq, an early supporter of the current structure, traded more than half a percent lower following the SEC approval.

In recent years, new companies with different pricing models have launched to combat the current perceived flaws in the way exchanges operate. One firm, IEX, was highlighted in Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys" as one of these new models.