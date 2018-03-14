Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey's top lieutenant left in January

Anthony Noto may be gone, but Twitter is doing just fine.

Twitter shares have risen more than 63 percent since the departure of its celebrated chief operating officer, amid a mea culpa from management and the promise of new products.

Shares closed up 7 percent on Wednesday, the biggest positive percentage change since September 2016, according to FactSet. Shares have risen nearly 15 percent so far this month, outpacing Facebook and Snap by a wide margin.

It's a significant jump for a company that had plenty of naysayers just a month and a half ago. On January 24, shares were at $22.37 apiece, and on Wednesday, they closed at $36.60.

Noto announced on January 23 that he would leave Twitter to become CEO of SoFi, an financial tech company. A military veteran with banking and media chops, Noto was considered a top deputy of Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, who has his hands full with his second job as CEO of Square. Twitter shares fell immediately after the announcement of Noto's departure.