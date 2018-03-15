Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Adobe Systems shares hiked more than 3 percent after hours, bringing the stock price to an all-time high. The computer software company announced an impressive earnings report, beating Wall Street expectations on top and bottom lines. This quarter's revenue set a new record for the company and revenues have been up 24 percent year-over-year. The company was one of the first to experiment with cloud technology and has continued to be successful.

Broadcom stock fell more than 1 percent in the extended session. The semiconductor company reported first-quarter earnings and revenues that beat analyst expectations. These results fell in line with pre-announced results from January.

The company has been in the public eye recently, due to its failed bid to acquire Qualcomm. The bid was blocked by President Trump on Monday due to national security concerns.

Ulta Beauty shares fell more than 2 percent in extended trading following its latest earnings report. The beauty store chain's revenue fell in line with estimates, but its EPS missed by 3 cents. Guidance for the upcoming quarter was a bit light.

Same-store sales were in line with guidance, but e-commerce sales were up 65 percent. The company also announced a $625 million stock buyback and a one-time bonus for hourly workers due to tax reform.

Shares of Overstock.com plummeted nearly 13 percent in the extended session after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. The online retailer reported a large loss per share and revenues that disappointed Wall Street. Overstock said it logged a $25.3 million non-cash tax expense due to tax reform. The company is also currently under SEC investigation for its cryptocurrency focused subsidiary's sale of digital tokens.

Jabil stock hiked more than 3 percent after the bell after an impressive earnings results. The manufacturing services company reported EPS and revenues that both beat Wall Street expectations. Guidance for the upcoming quarter is strong.

Zumiez shares dropped nearly 4 percent after hours. The clothing retailer announced mixed earnings results, beating estimates on revenue but missing on EPS.

Shares of FireEye gained more than 2 percent post-market. An article by The Information Thursday morning said that Cisco and Symantec were considering buying the company. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but potential acquirers may be looking for the expertise of the cybersecurity company's CEO.